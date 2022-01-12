A young entrepreneur launched a new soap business in 2020 based in Gas City after discovering her love for goats.
Twelve-year-old Josie Howard began the Branch Creek Soap Company after Christmas shopping with her mother and discovering bars of soap made from goat’s milk and decided to pursue the idea herself.
Howard had always enjoyed working with animals and making crafts, so the leap into soap was the next step in pursuing her passion. The first batch of soap did not succeed, but the Howard family continued to perfect the recipe until the soap company was born.
Howard’s parents surprised her with a dairy goat named Delilah for her birthday. Delilah recently had two babies in December. The goats have been part of the inspiration for the business and provide the main ingredient in the recipe.
Branch Creek Soap Co. is currently an online business that is run by Howard and her mother, Amy Howard, who helps prepare the soap and answer inquiries. Howard’s goal for her business is to eventually open a shop to showcase her work and passion.
“I continued to learn about soap making and started making lots of soap with my mom with the hopes of being able to sell it as a business eventually,” said Howard. “I hope to someday open my own shop and be able to use my earnings to help pay for college.”
Branch Creek Soap Company’s products are available through its Facebook page. Howard is currently working on creating an online shop to process orders more efficiently and effectively.
Howard has previously attended events at the Bliss Barn and the Beef Boutique in Grant County where she has sold soap. Katie Hoge, the co-owner of Hoge Livestock, heard of Howard’s story through these events and reached out to connect with her and express the importance of livestock and following passions at such a young age.
“My friend was telling me about Josie and how Josie really wanted a goat and her parents told her ‘no’ and that she couldn’t have a goat, but they eventually broke down and got her a goat,” said Hoge. “Because they believed in her and because of her hard work and dedication, she has come up with the Branch Creek Soap Company.”
Hoge likened Howard’s dedication to previous youth who have worked in her own barn and others that have grown to become the Secretary of Agriculture.
“I have been highlighting outstanding people in agriculture who are difference makers and are making differences in the world that have been raised in a barn,” said Hoge. “I have had the Secretary of Agriculture all the way down to Josie who wanted a goat. It all starts with an animal in a barn, and it turns into the Secretary of Agriculture. It creates opportunities to try new things, to try and to fail and become entrepreneurs like Josie.”
Howard utilizes goat’s milk as the basis for each bar of soap and adds additional ingredients to improve the base. Howard stated that the process is “just like baking.”
“We create a recipe that contains different oils, lye and goat’s milk and then carefully mix them together and pour into a mold,” said Howard. “Once it has set up, we cut them into bars to cure for at least four to six weeks.”
Howard expressed that each oil chosen for individual bars of soap may be different and it has its own purpose, such as castor oil which helps the soap lather.
Branch Creek Soap Company is not currently registered to attend any events in 2022, but Howard plans to attend most of the upcoming local events in Grant County.
Howard remained humble in her entrepreneurial adventures and attributed much of her success to those who have supported her through the journey.
“(It feels) good. I have learned a lot. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my mom and dad,” said Howard. “I would like to say thank you to my parents, friends, family and customers that have continued to support me and help me get this far.”
Updates and sales can be found on the Branch Creek Soap Co. Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.