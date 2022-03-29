Tricia Reitler

Tricia Reitler was 19-years-old when she went missing near Indiana Wesleyan University. 

 photo provided

Community members remembered Indiana Wesleyan student Tricia Reitler yesterday on the 29th anniversary of her disappearance.

Reitler was last seen in the early evening hours of Monday, March 29, 1993 at the age of 19.

