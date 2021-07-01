A local man will spend 60 days behind bars and five years on probation after park officials say he became disorderly while on vacation at Yellowstone National Park on June 21.
Department of Justice (DOJ) officials said 31-year-old Kyle F. Campbell, of Fairmount, made threatening comments and gestures toward park rangers while refusing to obey their orders, according to a DOJ press release issued Wednesday. The events stemmed from the refusal of a kayak guide to take Campbell and the group he was with on a trip.
A DOJ spokesman said Campbell exhibited signs of intoxication and “continually struggled and kicked at the rangers” while resisting arrest. Officials say Campbell injured himself while “banging his head in the patrol car.”
“We understand that people are eager to get out this summer and enjoy our national parks; however, this type of behavior is unacceptable. Thanks to the quick actions taken by park rangers and the park vendor’s security officers, no one was seriously harmed,” said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray in a statement. “Stay sober, because unruly and intoxicated behavior will only earn you a spot with the jailbirds rather than enjoying the beauty and adventure of Yellowstone.”
Campbell pleaded guilty to several charges: disorderly conduct; threatening, resisting, and intentionally interfering with a government employee; violating the lawful order of a government employee; being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance to a degree that may endanger oneself or others; and contempt of court for refusing to comply with United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman's warrant to collect a blood sample, according to DOJ reports.
Including the sentence listed above, Campbell was ordered to pay $1,600 in fines and banned from the park for five years, the release states.
The group was reportedly scheduled to take a guided kayak trip at the Grant Marina in Yellowstone National Park.
“The guide refused to take the group as he thought they were too intoxicated,” the release states. “Campbell and his group became upset and created a disturbance that led the kayak guide to call security officers and park law enforcement rangers.”
The incident was handled by rangers of the National Park Services and security officers of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, and Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick prosecuted the case.
Judge Carman in Mammoth, Wyoming presided over the case on June 23, 2021.
The reports do not list other individuals in Campbell’s group that were arrested or charged in the event.
