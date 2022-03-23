Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa Yancey prepares to shoot in the standing position during the All-Services JROTC Marksmanship Championship last weekend. Yancey competed against the top 85 marksmen from all the U.S. military services’ JROTC Programs to finish an amazing 12th place overall. She was the first Marion cadet ever to qualify to compete at this level.
Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa Yancey faced off against the very best air rifle marksmen this past weekend at the All-Services JROTC Marksmanship Championship. There, the top 85 cadets representing each of the military services’ JROTC programs squared off in a two-day competition. Yancey, the first Marion cadet ever to qualify to compete in the All-Services Championship, finished in 12th place overall.
“I shot my average, so I was happy with how I performed,” said Yancey, a junior at Marion High School. “I am satisfied with how it turned out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.