Members of the Marion High School JROTC marksmanship team, from left, Alysa Yancey, Haden Montgomery, Jaron Hofmann, Adam Baird and Kaeda Smith, shoot in the Indiana American Legions’ State Rifle Championship in Greenfield on Saturday, March 5. The Giants earned the State Championship title in the match. Yancey was the match’s top shooter and Montgomery pulled the second place spot.
Marion High School junior Alysa Yancey added more titles to her growing list of accomplishments as an air rifle marksman last weekend, earning an individual first place finish and leading her team to the championship title at the Indiana American Legion State Championship in Greenfield.
Yancey achieved the highest score in each of the three shooting positions, standing, kneeling, and prone.
