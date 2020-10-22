Wreaths Across America (WAA) is the nonprofit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, today the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at more than 2,200 participating locations nationwide. In order to achieve this mission, in this challenging year, the organization had to be open to new approaches and partnered with generous organizations willing to share new technologies while helping achieve our ultimate goal of fulfilling the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach in part by placing veterans’ wreaths at the headstones of all fallen U.S. service members.
Wreaths Across America’s existing website capabilities allow for customized fundraising pages for Participating Locations and Sponsorship Groups, providing real-time information to donors and volunteers across the country. In addition, the nonprofit has focused efforts on other owned-media channels, including Wreaths Across America Radio, an internet radio station bringing you a unique mix of music, interviews and entertainment designed to uplift the American spirit during these challenging times and to promote our mission to remember, honor and teach about America’s veterans.
