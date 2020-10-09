During a time of year when families have empty seats at their tables, and deployed troops are missing home, Wreaths Across America Radio (WAAR) airs messages from troops from across the country and overseas, and encourages folks at home, to send a holiday greeting to them in the form of an internet radio greeting.
The “Holiday Greetings” program provides American military families and civilians the opportunity to extend holiday greetings and thanks to service members and veterans through our international internet radio station at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio (#WreathsRadio.) Last year, messages connected many families from all over the globe. Be sure to email your friends and loved ones and let them know about this program.
