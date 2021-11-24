Wreaths Across America is accepting sponsorships for wreaths to honor veterans in Grant County this winter.
The nationwide organization will be honoring veterans at the Marion National Cemetery with remembrance wreaths and a ceremony at 12 p.m. on Dec. 18.
The ceremony entails much more than just the wreath being placed on the headstones of the fallen veterans, and families and friends are welcome to attend.
“Everyone goes through a ceremony where we place a wreath from each of the eight different armed forces. We do the Pledge of Allegiance at Marion National Cemetery. We also have a speaker who’s coming. We do the ceremonial eight wreaths then volunteers will place the wreaths along the rows of the gravestones and say their name out loud,” said location coordinator Staci Starcher. “The public is invited. The more the merrier.”
Volunteers will place the wreaths on the graves unless family members or friends would prefer to place a wreath themselves.
“If you do have a loved one who is buried out there, you are more than welcome to place the wreath yourself,” said volunteer coordinator Kerri Shelton. “If you have a loved one’s grave that is out there that you want covered with a wreath and you buy one, you can make arrangements with me or our location coordinator Staci to make sure that is taken care of if weather doesn’t permit or you can’t make it.”
Sponsoring a wreath honors an American hero at one of more than 2,800 locations nationwide who participate in Wreaths Across America Day.
“We exceed about 13,000 out there at Marion National Cemetery. Eventually, our goal would be to put a wreath on every single grave, but we are definitely in a rebuilding year after COVID, so we are not close to that at all,” said Shelton. “We’ve been doing this since 2008. We’re continually growing and our eventual goal is to cover every headstone that’s out there.”
Wreaths are hand-crafted from all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow in Columbia Falls, Maine. The wreaths will then be transported directly to the participating locations.
All wreaths at the cemetery will be the same style. However, a “patriot pair” bundle is available for purchase. In the bundle, a military-designated wreath will be sent to the purchaser’s home to be displayed and another wreath will be sent directly to the cemetery for the ceremony.
When the wreath is placed on the grave, a volunteer will say the name of the fallen veteran to ensure the legacy of their duty, service and sacrifice is never forgotten.
“One of our quotas that we have for the different years is ‘remember, honor and teach.’ We want to remember the fallen. We want to honor them. We want to teach our youth,” said Shelton.
Currently, wreaths are “buy two, get one free.” If a sponsor purchases two wreaths for a total of $30, Wreaths Across America will provide the location with a third wreath that will be placed on another grave for free.
The community may become involved by sponsoring a remembrance wreath, volunteering on Wreaths Day and inviting others to attend the ceremony.
Wreaths will remain on the graves until Jan. 19 of 2022. Volunteers will return to Marion National Cemetery and collect the wreaths for recycling.
The last day to sponsor a wreath for 2021 is Nov. 30. It is recommended that interested parties purchase the wreath online to meet the deadline. Checks will need to arrive at the Wreaths Across America headquarters by Nov. 30 to count for 2021.
“It’s a great program. I think it goes back to the notion that unfortunately nothing is for free,” said Starcher. “These veterans paid the ultimate price, and we are there to thank them.”
Interested parties can contact Staci Starcher at 317-413-7804 or visit Wreaths Across America and follow the links to Hearts for Heroes (IN0087) online.
