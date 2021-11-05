An accident near the intersection of 38th and Harmon streets Monday left a man injured and a homeowner’s porch damaged, according to court records filed later this week.
Officers arrested Kristi M. Harris following the accident after police say she failed sobriety tests conducted after they reportedly smelled alcohol on her breath. Police say Harris’ black sedan “crashed into a home” and collided with a vehicle driven by Austin Haydel.
“As I spoke with Austin, I observed him to begin to shake uncontrollably as if extremely cold ... Austin would later be transported to Marion General Hospital for further medical assistance,” an officer wrote in his report.
Police say they found Harris behind the wheel with airbags deployed when they arrived on scene. Harris reportedly complained of chest pain.
“When Kristi spoke, I detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person. Kristi’s eyes were red and watery and her speech was slurred,” the officer wrote, adding that Harris reportedly used the vehicle for stability as she exited to perform the sobriety tests.
During a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, police say “Kristi failed this test.” Police further claim she failed to finish subsequent tests involving walking and balancing on one foot.
Harris was detained following a refusal to submit to a chemical test. A judge approved a warrant to draw blood for testing, and the preliminary results from a breathalyzer showed a breath alcohol content of .12. Lab results are pending.
Officers say both vehicles suffered heavy damage in the accident.
A stop sign north of 38th Street on Harmon Street was damaged and down.
The cause of the crash was not disclosed as of press time Friday.
Haydel’s condition was not disclosed.
A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 4, 2022 in Grant County Superior Court IIII.
