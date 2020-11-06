Even with recent warmer weather, an Indiana winter will soon be here. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) encourages Hoosiers to get prepared during Winter Weather Preparedness Week, Nov. 8-14.
Hoosiers should rid gutters of debris or leaves before snow and ice accumulate. When gutters are clogged and the ice and snow from winter storms melt, water can back up and flow beneath a roof, causing costly water damage. IDHS also recommends removing dead branches from trees surrounding the home. Ice and snow can weigh down branches, snapping them and potentially damaging property.
