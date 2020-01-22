Marion Public Library (MPL) will mark the 75 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with the showing of Eva A-7063, the story about Holocaust survivor Eva Kor. MPL will show the film continually Monday, Jan. 27, in the Teen Room on the second floor.
Eva Kor, who died on July 4 last year while visiting Poland, stepped into controversy when she spoke at Auschwitz for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp in Poland. There she announced that she had forgiven the Nazis for killing her family and subjecting her and her sister Miriam to cruel experimentation.
