On Tuesday, Family Service Society invited members of the community to help them teach teens to make lemonade out of the lemons of life at the 18th annual Circle of Friends Luncheon.
The luncheon is a fundraising opportunity for Marion’s Family Service Society, an organization that “exists to encourage, empower and educate children, adults and families to change their lives for good,” according to its website. It offers services like diagnostic assessment, Hands of Hope, and domestic and sexual violence prevention services as well as counseling.
