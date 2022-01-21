Westminster preschool’s new Calm Corner will hold parenting classes with a focus on social-emotional education in the near future.
Calm Corner is another location for Westminster preschool that works as the main office as well as a hub for parenting classes and training. Calm Corner is located in suite 261 at the Boston Hill Center.
The project was begun on Nov. 18 and recently came to fruition. According to executive director Dani Svantner, the programs at Westminster are typically social-emotional education that allows for children to express themselves and receive guidance for the future
The name is derived from an aspect of the social-emotional curriculum taught at Westminster that revolves around “calm corners.” These areas are located in every school and provide children with a safe space to express emotions.
“We have calm corners in all of our classrooms. It’s a social and emotional piece, so we decided to call it that,” Svantner said. “I’ve been doing this since I was 18, and some of the hardest parts of our jobs are children coming in with different behaviors that they’re experiencing and our focus allows for them to identify and name the emotions and work through them.”
The focus on social-emotional education spawned with Westminster, but the pandemic led to many developments due to the increase in different behaviors used as a coping mechanism and a response to emotions the children were exposed to daily, according to Svantner.
As Westminster expanded, the staff looked to expand the outreach of their social-emotional education, and the Calm Corner allows for expansive community involvement due to its location and services.
“It’s our olive branch to the community to try to reach more children than we are able to reach in our programs,” said Svantner. “We get about 250 kids right now in the Westminster program, but this is just another thing to hopefully be a starting point to create a space for engaging with the community on the importance of childhood education.”
Starting next week, Calm Corner will be hosting two new classes. The Let’s Play Mommy class will be available on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will consist of activities and lessons for parents in regard to raising children. The peaceful parenting group will be available on Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will teach parents how to create a peaceful home environment, how to properly play with and talk to children and how to practice gentle parenting ways.
Westminster teaches the children three sayings that are meant to express the length of social-emotional education. These sayings are “I can do hard things,” “all my emotions are welcome” and “play is my work.” All the children are taught these sayings and are able to repeat them. The sayings are also posted on the front door of the Calm Corner.
Calm Corner will also harbor the Christian values of Westminster and offer advice on how to engage with children regarding the topic of religion and the current state of the world.
Svantner has been evaluating how the Calm Corner may be utilized as a resource center for parents as well. Her vision would permit parents to purchase educational tools and supplies that could be used outside of the preschool walls.
Calm Corner is also looking to partner with child therapists that would allow for the children to have access to therapeutic services. The Calm Corner is also looking to expand to holding community events in the future.
The two classes starting next week are starting points for the program. Westminster is still striving to open more schools in the county to spread the message of social-emotional education.
“This is kind of the next step in the community to be a source and a light in the community to be able to redirect parents to us if they need advice for parenting or social-emotional development,” said Svantner. “They can also get tips on how to regulate their child.”
