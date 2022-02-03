Grant County remains in the “red” advisory level, along with all other Indiana counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positives to 17,930, and two new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 314. At least five people died due to COVID-19 in the past week, according to state records for Grant County.
Jackson said the county has seen an improvement in the number of positive cases in the last week.
“We are looking at 657 cases in the last seven day period,” Jacksons said, “so we're still pretty high.”
Jackson reported that conditions at the local and regional hospitals are improving slowly. He was unaware of any hospitals that were on diversion Wednesday.
“We're not out of the woods yet, but it's easing up,” Jackson said.
The omicron variant is “by far” the dominant variant in the county, Jackson said.
Though the new variant is not as severe as the previous delta variant, Jackson said the county is seeing higher numbers of children impacted by the omicron variant.
Symptoms of the omicron variant are similar to those of a common cold or flu, so testing is vital, according to Jackson.
“It's hard to know without a test,” Jackson said.
Due to weather conditions, many testing sites are closed. The Grant County Health Department is closed today, and will reopen Monday, Feb. 7. Jackson said the Health Department should be reaching out to those with COVID-19 testing appointments to reschedule.
Though availability of testing kits has improved, Jackson said rapid tests are still in short supply. Those between the ages of 18 and 50 should use a PCR test, to allow older people and children to use the rapid tests.
