Weekend tournament brings disc golfers from around Midwest to Marion
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Argylls sweep Giants for first-ever sectional title
- Wheel Tax coming in January
- Giants, Argylls advance to sectional finals
- One street at a time
- Oak Hill crushes Alex, moves closer to CIC title
- Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting
- Police: Fort Wayne man arrested after vehicle pursuit
- University inducts 2022 World Changer
- Senior spotlight-Class of '23
- Oak Hill can put stranglehold on CIC with week 7 win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Weekend tournament brings disc golfers from around Midwest to Marion
- Defense leads IWU to first win over Concordia
- Barnes finishes T45 in Mississippi
- Scoreboard, Sept. 3-Oct. 1
- Carey Services announces October Expressions art event details
- Senior spotlight-Class of '23
- Area sports, Oct. 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.