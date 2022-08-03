Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.