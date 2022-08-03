Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana Second District, according to her office.
“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon,” said chief of staff Tim Cummings. “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. In addition to the devastating loss of Congresswoman Walorski, it is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of two dedicated members of her staff, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. They were the epitome of public servants who cared deeply about the work they performed on behalf of the constituents of Indiana’s Second Congressional District.”
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon, according to the Associated Press. Police said a car traveled left of the center lane and collided head-on with an SUV Walorski was riding in, killing Walorski, 58, Potts and Thompson.
A 55-year-old woman driving the other car, Edith Schmucker, was also killed in the crash, police said.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb directed flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of Walorski, who passed today.
“Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until the date of her burial,” said press secretary Erin Murphy. “Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.”
Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.
Walorski was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.
“It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackie’s husband Dean Swihart and her other family and friends,” said Wabash Mayor Scott Long and Grow Wabash County president and CEO Keith Gillenwater. “The city of Wabash and Grow Wabash County extend our sympathies to the families of all involved.”
Long said they were scheduled to visit with Walorski on Aug. 23 in Wabash and were “looking forward to her visit in Wabash.”
“Jackie has been a friend since I took office in 2016 and was one of the first people to visit me shortly after I took office,” said Long. “She and Dean visited with my wife Jackie and I and enjoyed coming to dinner and concerts at the Honeywell Center with us. I am at a loss right now and considered Zach Potts who was also killed a friend. I had communicated with Emma Thompson in her Washington office in the past also and am devastated by the loss of all three of them.”
Gillenwater said he was also scheduling visits with local business and industry leaders for her upcoming visit.
“I, too, am at a loss for words upon learning of this tragic accident,” said Gillenwater. “Congresswoman Walorski was a champion for Indiana and the Second District she so proudly represented. She will be deeply missed by those of us who worked closely with her as she looked out for the business interests of her district at the federal level.”
More tributes poured in from leaders and fellow lawmakers at both the state and federal levels.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski,” stated Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington. “We served Wabash County together, and I was always impressed with how much she genuinely cared about Hoosiers and doing what's right by them. Indiana lost a wonderful leader. My prayers are with her family and loved ones, along with those who loved Zachery Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker."
Both Indiana senators also offered their reactions to the news.
“I'm truly devastated,” said Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana. “Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time.”
On Twitter, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, offered his condolences.
“Jackie Walorski was a tireless advocate for the Hoosiers she represented and a kind friend to everyone she met,” stated Braun. “She faithfully served her constituents and her Lord and Savior, and I trust she is now wrapped in the arms of Christ. This is a devastating loss, and we grieve for her two staff members – Zach and Emma – who had their whole lives ahead of them. Please join me and Maureen in praying for the families and friends of those lost on this tragic day for Indiana.”
Indiana Democratic Party chairman Mike Schmuhl reached across the political aisle to express his sorrow.
“On behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party, I want to express our sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Chairman Zach Potts, and Emma Thomson,” said Schmuhl. “Jackie Walorski was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply about her constituents and northern Indiana. If you’re a Hoosier, you’re a member of one family, and Indiana tragically lost dedicated family members today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, to members of the communities across the Second District and to the Indiana Republican Party. Congresswoman Walorski served with devotion and passion in both the Indiana General Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives. She made a lasting impact on Indiana and the United States.”
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said Walorski “worked closely” with him during his governorship when she served three terms in the Indiana Statehouse from 2004 to 2010, where she became assistant floor leader, before serving in Congress.
“There could not be worse news,” said Daniels. “I’m heartsick at this tragedy. Jackie Walorski was a great public servant, a brave and constant ally for change during all my years in elected office, and a great representative of her district at both the state and national levels. I can’t say how much I’ll miss her.”
Indiana Chamber president and CEO Kevin Brinegar said Walorski's death was “sudden and tragic.”
“I am shocked and very saddened by the sudden passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, in a car accident today in Elkhart County,” said Brinegar. “Congresswoman Walorski was such a pleasure to work with – both in her tenure at the Indiana Statehouse and in Congress. She always fought hard for her constituents and was a trusted ally in advocating for policies to better the lives of Hoosiers. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce sends its sincere condolences to the Congresswoman’s family and the families of all lost today.”
National Right to Life president Carol Tobias also offered a remembrance.
“We mourn the loss of Representative Jackie Walorski who supported protections for the most vulnerable among us,” said Tobias. “The pro-life movement is deeply indebted to Congresswoman Walorski for her service on behalf of the unborn.”
Tobias said Walorski had a 100 percent voting record with National Right to Life.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the congresswoman’s family at this time,” said Tobias.
No further information was available as of press time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
