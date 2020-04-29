Walk of Hope Marion Cancer Services Society 2019

Participants in the 2019 Walk of Hope parade around Marion to raise funds for Cancer Services of Grant County. This year, the fundraiser will be held virtually after the COVID-19 pandemic led to restrictions on public gatherings.

 File photo

The 20th annual Walk of Hope will go on no matter rain, shine or pandemic.

To keep everyone safe, Cancer Services of Grant County Executive Director Jennifer Lane-Riefler said the fundraiser has been adapted into a virtual event.

