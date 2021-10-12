The nomination period has ended for the Best Of Grant County competition. Print subscribers will find a ballot printed inside the Tuesday, Oct. 12, edition of the Chronicle-Tribune with finalists for the categories. All voting will take place online this year, but anyone unable to access the internet can return print ballots to the Chronicle-Tribune office at 610 S. Adams St. during normal business hours. The website to vote is chronicle-tribune.secondstreetapp.com/grant-countys-greatest-2021/. For more information, reach out to our office or visit www.chronicle-tribune.com for additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.