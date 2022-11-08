Tuesday, Nov. 8 was Election Day for Midterms and Grant County voters turned out to voting centers across the county to make their voices heard.
Having switched from precinct-based voting locations to voting centers in 2020, this year Grant County had 11 voting centers that any person eligible to vote in the county could choose from to vote.
Several candidates showed up to the Upland voting center at Upland Community Church and stood outside greeting voters. There was an almost festive feeling in the brisk morning air and candidates joked with each other as they handed out candy to those who came out to the voting center.
One of Marion’s voting centers, at Lakeview Wesleyan Church, had a strong turnout this year, averaging about 100 voters per hour at the halfway point in the day. The location’s inspector, Elvin Weinmann, said he anticipated they would break 1200 voters served by the end of the day.
The Lakeview Wesleyan location had a queue for voters to line up in so their voter registration could be confirmed by one of the poll workers before casting their votes on one of the ten machines in the large room. Some parents brought their small children with them and the kids had the opportunity to see democracy in action– and get a sticker, of course.
Weinmann has been working elections for around 30 years. He loves the process of voting and loves connecting with community members, many of whom he knows, as they come in to cast their votes. While the switch to voting centers is a good thing, he thinks many people still don’t know how it works yet.
“We are at midterm elections,” Weinmann said. “The presidential is the most popular. This is the second most popular, but if they haven’t voted for the past two years, they don’t know, they’re not aware.”
He said that this morning, some people lined up at their former polling location and waited for the doors to open, not realizing that it was no longer a polling location since the switch to voting centers. Weinmann’s biggest piece of advice when it comes to voting is to research ahead of time. In addition to researching candidates and planning who to vote for, it is also to research how to vote.
On Tuesday, one Grant County resident came in who had registered to vote the day before and did not realize that they had already missed the deadline to register for this election. Another voter with mobility issues did not know that voting by travel board– having a bi-partisan team bring a ballot to them– was an option if they had applied for it earlier.
“The process needs to be thought through ahead of time. So they need to give it some planning,” Weinmann said.
At the end of Election Day, the workers at Lakeview Wesleyan and the other voting centers had some steps they needed to follow.
“We’ll lock the doors at six. And whoever is in the doors can vote. We allow them to vote and then we close down,” Weinmann explained. “We’ll hook up a printer to every machine and do a paper count. But then we’ll close out the machine and as part of the close-out, there is a little card that captures the poll count. So that and the paper tape goes in an envelope for each of the machines, and we’ll take it downtown.”
The group worked together to ensure Election Day went smoothly, safely and with integrity.
“It’s a good team. This is a good team to work for. There’s Democrats and Republicans and we all get along very well and work as a team work together. And whether they’re first-time voters or 80-year-old people, we have a full range here.”
