Grant County is welcoming a new healthcare facility soon. VITA Independent Apartments is a facility that offers assisted living and memory care services to seniors who want to remain independent. Residents can take advantage of a wide variety of amenities, including a theater, social gathering areas, and restaurant-style dining.
The facility is coming to Marion because it found in a study that Marion has a need for affordable healthcare facilities. The owner of VITA is from the Grant County area and has a passion for helping seniors who are seeking affordable healthcare.
