LifeStream Services is offering a new exercise program for older adults. Geri-Fit is a 45-minute video-led strength training exercise class. Enrollment is open to older adults of all ages and fitness levels. The program is available virtually where participants can download the exercise videos to perform from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Maintaining a healthy exercise routine has a variety of benefits for older adults. The Geri-Fit program can increase muscular strength, improve balance and coordination, boost motor skills and reaction time, enhance flexibility and gait, lessen arthritic conditions and help manage chronic disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.