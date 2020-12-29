WEST LAFAYETTE — Next-generation farmers and business partners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension for the eight session virtual series “Grow Your Farm Operation.” The series will be delivered virtually via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. beginning on Jan. 12 and ending on March 2.
Designed for young, new or beginning farmers, the series will help farmers develop key skills to manage their farm in an ever-changing agribusiness climate. After participating in the series in 2018, 71% of participants increased their farm revenue operation potential by $1,000 to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.