A person was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a shooting on First Street in Jonesboro Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum.
The shooting occured in the upstairs apartment at 110 S. First St., where an unidentified victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound, Slocum told the Chronicle-Tribune Tuesday night.
As of deadline Tuesday, an updated condition of the victim was not provided, but Slocum said, “He was conscious and able to talk to investigators.”
No suspects have been detained or charged yet, according to ISP officers.
Slocum said investigators have been working for hours to interview witnesses and determine what went on inside the apartment before the shooting took place.
“We don’t believe that the public at-large is in any danger, but as always if anyone has information about the case, don’t be afraid to contact Indiana State Police’s Peru Post,” Slocum said.
The Peru Post’s number is (765) 473-6666.
More information will be released as it is made available.
“We are still trying to figure out why the shooting occurred,” Slocum said.
