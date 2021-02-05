Military retirees and surviving spouses may experience a larger tax deduction from their military retirement funds this individual income tax season due to a 2019 Indiana tax law, advises the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR).
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1010 in the summer of 2019 to allow eligible taxpayers to deduct up to $6,250 plus an additional 50 percent of their military retirement income or survivor’s benefits for the 2020 tax year. This is an increase of 25 percent since 2019 and the deducible amount will continue to increase by 25 percent each year until 2022 when 100 percent of the amount received will be eligible for the deduction.
