STATEHOUSE (April 8, 2022) – A letter recently sent to the governor includes the name of State Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion), who is urging him to call a special session if the U.S. Supreme Court completely or partially overturns Roe v. Wade.
The nation's highest court is expected to rule in June on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization where the state of Mississippi is challenging Roe. Assuming the Court completely or partially overturns Roe v. Wade, Vermilion stands ready to reconvene at the Statehouse to pass legislation to better protect the sanctity of life.
