Grant County resident Jackson Ailstock (left) joins State Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion) (right) in the House Chamber Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse. Ailstock is interning with the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative session.
Eastbrook High School graduate Jackson Ailstock is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion) and her fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative session.
Ailstock, from Upland, is the son of Kevin and Erin Ailstock. He is attending Franklin College and majoring in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.