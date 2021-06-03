The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Resolution Management, Diversity, and Inclusion, invites the military-connected community to join it in the celebration of PRIDE month by attending the first VA National Virtual PRIDE events.
Pride events run throughout the month. Some programs are held live on Microsoft TEAMS, and some are pre-recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.