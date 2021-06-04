Dozens gathered to celebrate the completion and official reopening of the fourth floor of building 138 at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System. the new space will make room for the expansion of lab, telehealth and other specialty care services.
Photo provided by VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VA) has been waiting for over a year for work to finish on their recently renovated fourth floor at building 138.
The project started all the way back in May of 2019 before finally concluding in April of this year. After the 23 month remodel was finished, VA was finally able to welcome guests in for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.