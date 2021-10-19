The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.
“VANIHCS encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and get checked and treated for breast cancer,” said Michael Hershman, Director of VANIHCS. “We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled.”
