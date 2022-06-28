The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System has recently updated its phone system causing some of the extensions to change. Please use the following extension prefixes. The last four will digits remain the same.
If you are dialing a Fort Wayne Campus or Fort Wayne Annex extension, please enter 6 followed by the same 4 digit extension of your party.
