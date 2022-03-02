Upper Wabash Invasives Network (UWIN) is holding a second tree sale, now through March 15. Selected trees are native to this area and – beyond the beauty, shade, and curb appeal - provide native insects and wildlife necessary food and habitat. A sampling of trees and large shrubs available are red maple, sweetgum, persimmon, tulip (Indiana State tree), redbud, paw paw, snowberry, red osier dogwood, spicebush, and more. Prices depending on chosen size, are 15 - 90 dollars. Orders may be placed online at https://lafontainelions.com/shop or email trody@dnr.in.gov to have an order form emailed to you. Order and payment deadline is March 15. Orders will be available for pick up April 30, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Brandt’s Harley Davidson, Wabash.
UWIN is a volunteer educational conservation group dedicated to the stewardship of native habitat, serving Miami, Wabash, and Huntington counties. UWIN is a subcommittee of Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services, a 501 ( c)3 organization.
