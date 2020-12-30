The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking public input on nonindustrial private forest land (NIPF) related to technical and financial assistance available through conservation programs of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“We want to ensure we continue program consistency across USDA agencies with how we are defining nonindustrial private forest lands,” said Jerry Raynor, NRCS State Conservationist in Indiana. “It’s important that our conservation assistance reach all eligible lands to ensure we address Indiana’s priority natural resource issues across all land uses.”
