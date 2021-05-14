The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration will host representatives of the IRS, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to present a series of webinars for Indiana-area employers and human resources professionals on each agency’s continued response during the coronavirus pandemic.
Employers, business owners and other stakeholders are encouraged to join one of the “Essential Workers-Essential Protections: Indiana Virtual Conference” on either May 18 or 25. The seminars, which will offer identical presentations, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Attendance is free but advance registration is required. The events will also include time for questions and answers.
