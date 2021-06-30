The U.S. Department of Labor announced recently the award of five grants totaling $11.6 million to improve the delivery of training and employment services, and measure their effectiveness in Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi and New Mexico.
Administered by the Employment and Training Administration, the Workforce Data Quality Initiative grants will support the development and expansion of workforce longitudinal databases and enhance their ability to share performance data with stakeholders. The databases include information on programs that provide training and employment services and obtain similar information in the service delivery process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.