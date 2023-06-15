Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.