Upland is under a boil order after a water main burst on Thursday morning.
“The north water tower was having maintenance so while it was shut down, one of the other lines blew,” said Jonathan Perez, Upland’s town manager. “So that's what we know right now and we're just trying to get to it, get it addressed and get it fixed.”
Residents across town reported significantly reduced water pressure on Thursday, including faucet streams down to a trickle. Utility crews were working to locate and repair the problem near Upland Town Hall.
Washington Street was covered in water in the morning and lawns downhill from the burst main were flooded.
Due to the boil order, residents should boil all water they consume, even if they use filtered pitchers. According to the CDC, water that is used for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, caring for pets or other types of ingestion should be boiled for one minute and allowed to cool before use. Alternatively, residents could purchase bottled water. Water for showering, cleaning and other uses does not need to be boiled.
Perez said that the boil order will likely be in place for several days.
“Late-in-the-week breaks are problematic because in order to do that, we have to have so many clean tests and there are not a lot of facilities that provide that on the weekends. …We're most likely looking at at minimum, Monday,” Perez said. “Unless we can get someone to stay open for us or to provide service to us on a weekend, that service really isn't provided a lot during weekends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.