When Bruce Sebestyen was responding to emergency calls at three in the morning, he did not know he would be awarded the highest honor an Indiana resident can receive.
Sebestyen began serving with the Upland volunteer ambulance service in 1979, where he worked for over 40 years before becoming head EMT. For 40 years, Sebestyen volunteered 15 nights every month as a volunteer EMT. He completed over 2,200 runs.
For all his dedication and service, State Reps. Ann Vermilion and Tony Cook recently honored Sebestyen with a Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest award bestowed upon Indiana citizens.
“It was a surprise,” Sebestyen said. “It's really an honor. I’m really humbled by it. You never expect to win something like that.”
Sebestyen was also recognized for his involvement with Wandering Wheels, an organization that served churches and youth organizations, and connecting children with volunteer mentors.
"Bruce exemplifies what the Sagamore of the Wabash award is all about – distinguished service to the community," Vermilion said. "His devotion to helping others, both as an EMT and with Wandering Wheels, sets an incredible example for future generations."
When Sebestyen graduated from Taylor University in the 1970s, he said his parents wanted him to get a “real job,” but Sebestyen just wanted to work with his friend to help children in need.
He was instrumental in the creation of the Wandering Wheels' Kitchen-Retreat House, which is still used to house church groups.
Sebestyen said one of his favorite memories with Wandering Wheels was the cross country bike ride he and his wife completed with the organization.
Duaine Ashcraft, the director of Grant County EMS, described Sebestyen as personable, people-oriented and service-oriented.
“He's very willing to serve the community,” Ashcraft said. “He is a vital member of our Upland community. He is very much deserving (of the award) because of his time of service and willingness to serve.”
Sebestyen said the sacrifices he made as an EMT were worth it.
“I can't speak highly enough of the Grant County EMS service,” Sebestyen said. “It’s fantastic. They’ve got a good program with great people.”
