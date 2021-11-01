Upland Lions Club recently experienced a kitchen fire after the annual fall festival on Oct. 17 and has launched a fundraiser to restore their building.
The fire began during the early morning hours on Sunday when a box was set onto the stove and the knob was slightly turned on, progressively heating the box until it eventually combusted.
According to treasurer Cindy Wright, the Lions Club building is only surrounded by a few houses who would not have been able to see the fire, meaning the fire went undetected until the club’s crew arrived Sunday morning.
The burned box was filled with plastic table cloths from the fall festival, which combusted, releasing thick smoke and toxic chemicals throughout the room.
“(A member) went in the next morning to check on things and deliver more stuff, and as he opened the door, smoke came billowing out,” said Wright. “There were spider webs formed from the burned plastic. You know when plastic burns, it releases a lot of chemicals too.”
Much of the fundraiser will be utilized to repay the fire restorers and other organizations who have helped with estimates and labor. Another cost will be cleaning as the toxic chemicals released by the burned plastic can be extremely harmful to humans.
No structural damage was detected as of Friday’s estimate. Only one stove had been ruined, but other items will need to be replaced due to the chemicals in the soot.
The club has been transitioning to a new insurance company, and the fire began during the time where the club had no coverage. Therefore, all expenses are placed on the club and must be raised by them.
Fundraising for nonprofits can prove to be a difficult task as they can only receive funding through the public and must redistribute that funding back into the community to maintain their status. For-profit organizations do not have an obligation to redistribute earnings.
Initially, Wright did not ask the public directly for support through donations and sent letters to local businesses, individuals and other Lions Clubs in Indiana with a request for help instead.
However, the club recently realized that more fundraising may need to be done to fund the repairs and purchases of new equipment, but the club still holds hope that community events will still continue.
“One estimator said that if every Lion in the state of Indiana pledged just one dollar, it would take care of our problem,” said Wright. “We are busy all the time and we do a lot of things for the community. We are still trying to make those things happen to show that we can accomplish things even when it seems almost impossible.”
Initially, Wright set a goal for $15,000 to be raised for expenses, but after receiving an updated estimate from financial officials, the total needed is upwards of $30,000 for labor, new equipment, cleaning and more.
Wright claimed that the total may decrease once more as the club plans to restore some aspects of the damages themselves, such as painting, which will inevitably reduce costs.
Events have been cancelled or moved due to the circumstances and the community will be notified of their new location or time in the future.
New precautions will be implemented to avoid situations in the future, such as a mandatory double-check of ovens and the banning of placing materials on the stove-top.
“We can use any type of donation. It can be $5 up to whatever. If anyone wants to help, every little bit will help us,” said Wright. “Even if we get twenty bucks, that might completely clean-up the mixer or something. Every bit matters.”
Wright hopes that donations will soon restore the outreach the club strives to complete, such as early-detection programs through vision screening in schools, fundraising and more.
Donations can be made with a check. There are different steps individuals need to take for tax-deductible donations, which can be found on the Upland Lions Club Facebook page.
