Two years in a row is a fluke, three years is a habit, but 74 years is a tradition.
The Upland Lions Club will be presenting the Upland Labor Day Festival again this year over the course of three nights, starting Saturday and ending Monday afternoon. It will be the 74th year in a row that the festival has been held.
This festival holds a special place in the heart of the residents of Upland, as many have been going to the festival since they were children, according to organizers.
“It’s the end of the summer, and you’re going back to school, but at least you get this last hurrah,” said Lions Club member Gloria Boyle. “It’s just nice to see a bunch of people out in the community and being sociable.”
The festival itself will see many different events aimed at adults and children alike. Some of the events throughout the weekend include a fishing contest, children’s fireman challenge, a parade, live music, a carnival, a baby goat petting zoo and more.
“We try to have something for all ages,” said event organizer Cindy Wright. “Our Lions Club does a lot with children and senior citizens. I feel like senior citizens are the ones most easily forgotten. It’s easy to leave your mother or grandmother at home and go have a good time, but there is a lot they can participate in. They can go fishing or enjoy the car show. There’s plenty for them to do. I don’t know that any of them might get on the carnival rides; we might have some daring ones.”
Boyle said the parade has always been her favorite part of the festival.
“A lot of people come out for it, and everybody just enjoys it," she said. "The whole community is happy, and everybody is there and they just enjoy the show.”
After a lull in the festival in the early 2010s, organizers said there is an emphasis on returning the festival to its previous glory. Some of that comes in the form of the return of vendors to the festival.
This year there will be eight different food vendors at the festival. Attendees will be able to shop around for anything from tacos to cotton candy. These vendors will accompany the Lions Club’s rib fest, chicken and noodle dinner and ice cream social hosted by the Upland Historical Society that will be returning again this year.
There will also be craft vendors back at the festival for the first time in years, offering an assortment of items to attendees.
“I’m excited to see it filled up closer to like what it was when I was a kid,” Boyle said. “I’m excited because I get to be involved this time. I like to make a contribution.”
Boyle and Wright both said they hoped residents of both Upland and surrounding areas would help spread the word about the event and bring their families to make the event a success and continue the upward momentum of recent festivals.
Like other events this year, permission was sought and granted by the Grant County Health Department to operate in the midst of COVID-19. Plans are in place to keep those in attendance distanced and safe to make the festival a good time for all involved.
