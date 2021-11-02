Veterans sometimes feel as if they have no one, but an annual bazaar raises funds to give them the love and community they deserve.
The AMVETS Post 5 Riders group is hosting its annual bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AMVETS Post 5, 705 W. 37th St.
Bazaar organizer Gloria Cook said veterans sometimes do not have any family members still living, making them likely to not receive any Christmas gifts this year, so she raises funds to be able to support them during the holiday season and throughout the year.
“We usually buy shoes and slippers every year, clothes every year and toiletries all the time,” said Cook. “We also do the same thing for birthdays. We throw them a birthday party. We throw a Christmas party. We also do a cook-out in the summertime for them and we usually invite others from their ward to that. We just want to make it feel like they have people who love them.”
There are around 20 veterans that will be “adopted” by the program this year in an effort to treat them like family. All of these veterans will make a Christmas list, and coordinators will budget to grant them as many items as possible.
The items they typically receive range from socks to electronic devices, but considering last year’s low turn-out for the bazaar due to COVID, Cook is looking forward to supplying them with much more this year.
The event raises funds through the booth rental, lunch, auctions and donations, so visitor participation is vital to maintain the program even for the next year. All funds are funneled back into the program to support the veterans.
The bazaar will be hosting vendors from all over the country who will be selling different kinds of handmade goods. Many of the vendors are returning from previous years, but other vendors are brand new to Grant County.
The lunch will consist of a chili cook-off between the riders where visitors will be able to taste every chili and vote on their favorite as the winner.
Vendors will also be donating prizes for a raffle that all visitors can enter. Visitors will be given tickets as they enter the bazaar and the drawings will take place hourly.
There will also be what Cook calls a Chinese auction that will continue throughout the day and winners will be announced later at the event.
“We are going to take some of our other fundraising money and buy some different things. We put those in a great big basket and wrap them up so people can see what’s in them,” said Cook. “(Visitors) can buy tickets and put the tickets in a bucket in front of that gift. Then, at the end of the day, we draw one ticket out of each bucket and they win that prize.”
This program has been helping people for decades and Cook has been managing it for quite a while as well. Her husband, who is a veteran, is the president of the riders, and became involved in AMVETS Post 5 through his love for pool, eventually convincing Cook to become involved as well.
Cook did not directly ask the public for donations as she prefers to raise donations through the event so that all participants can receive something in return.
“I used to go out and get donations from different businesses. Well, last year was the first year we did not do that because we realized everyone was hurting because of COVID, so we didn’t ask for anyone in the public to donate anything,” said Cook.
Donations will still be accepted during the event and throughout the year by visiting the AMVETS Post 5 location or contacting them for further instructions.
“We call ourselves veterans helping veterans,” said Cook. “I think everybody knows somebody that’s been lost in a war, or hurt or came back with PTSD. There are people who need help that can’t get help. We help these people get help. Anything we can do for veterans, we want to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.