Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded two grants totaling $3,214,109 to Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) to support initiatives designed to strengthen ministry with children.
The first grant, totaling $998,397, will fund the Christian Parenting and Caregiving Program. The School of Theology and Ministry at IWU will work with churches and families in Grant County to identify meaningful, realistic ways of doing spiritual formation with children within the home. To do so, the program will curate a combination of resources, family workshops, and various publications pertaining to faith formation in everyday activities.
