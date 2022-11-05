Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded two grants totaling $3,214,109 to Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) to support initiatives designed to strengthen ministry with children.

The first grant, totaling $998,397, will fund the Christian Parenting and Caregiving Program. The School of Theology and Ministry at IWU will work with churches and families in Grant County to identify meaningful, realistic ways of doing spiritual formation with children within the home. To do so, the program will curate a combination of resources, family workshops, and various publications pertaining to faith formation in everyday activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.