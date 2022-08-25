IWU-National & Global is meeting the high demand for qualified educational leaders by launching a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree with a major in Educational Leadership, which students can complete online with no on-site residency or travel requirements. This terminal degree will prepare graduates for a role in teaching and administration in P-12 or higher education, educational policy, education/training in businesses, consulting, or action research.
“This program offers a unique approach to education by incorporating multicultural responsiveness, global awareness, and biblical perspectives in each course,” says Amie Anderson, dean of the School of Educational Leadership at IWU-National & Global. “There are many states where a biblically based doctorate in education isn’t available, and we’re excited to offer an opportunity for people in those states to pursue this degree through a fully online program.”
