IWU-National & Global launched two online/on-site hybrid bachelor’s degrees based at the Kokomo Thriving Center last week. Students can now enroll in a Bachelor of Science in Addictions Counseling or a Bachelor of Science in Human Services with a specialization in life coaching, both of which offer a flexible, hybrid learning format.
“With completely online programs, it’s harder for students to discuss their problems and challenges with peers and professors,” says Dr. Jon Sampson, vice president for enterprise development & regional ventures at IWU. “Our hybrid programs eliminate barriers to connection while also providing the flexibility of online coursework. Each class offers regular opportunities for in-person discussion, practice and networking at the Kokomo Thriving Center.”
