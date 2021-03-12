United Way of Grant County recently announced another release of funding through the Economic Relief Initiative (ERI). The ERI has been made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways. These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of human and social service nonprofits on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ERI is designed to address relief from and transition to a routine after the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Way is driven by the mission to build stronger families by focusing support on Health, Education and Financial Stability to achieve measurable results by uniting community resources. COVID-19 has aggravated many of the root causes and circumstances of poverty and increased the challenges faced by Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) families in Grant County. The United Way of Grant County is focused on addressing root causes that are barriers to strengthening families in the community.
