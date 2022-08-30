United Way of Grant County named LeeAnna Smith as the organization’s new executive director. United Way of Grant County’s Board of Directors conducted an extensive nationwide search, receiving applications from many qualified candidates inside and outside the state.
"After a broad search drawing national interest, we are very excited for LeeAnna to lead the next chapter of United Way of Grant County,” said Rob Keisling, board president. “LeeAnna’s background in fundraising and commitment to the community gives us strong confidence in her
