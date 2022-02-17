United Way of Grant County is pleased to announce the hiring of Evan Gilmore as their new Marketing and Communications Coordinator. Evan will work closely with the organization to grow United Way’s impact and reach in Grant County.

"The United Way Board of Directors and staff are excited to welcome Evan Gilmore to our team." said Alicia Hazelwood, Executive Director of United Way of Grant County, "We made the intentional decision to invest in the strength of our organization and our nonprofit network by hiring this position. We are thrilled to be able to have the talent and passion for our community and work that Evan brings to the table. We plan to leverage his talent to share the stories of impact and investment happening everyday through the work of United Way and our network partners."

