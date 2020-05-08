Marion – United Way of Grant County announce that it has been approved to receive a $400,000.00 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of Grant County is a member.
These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials say.
“United Way of Grant County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades in partnership with Grant County Emergency Management and Grant County COAD. Even before this crisis, we knew that 19% of families in Grant County were living in poverty and an additional 23% were not able to make ends meet - despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of Covid-19,” said Brett Carey: Board Chair for United Way of Grant County
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet Covid-related essential and basic needs, which could include safe, emergency childcare, and to address other Covid-19 critical issues as they emerge.
Specifically, United Way of Grant County plans to work with a committee of community leaders to address the mid and long-term impacts that COVID-19 has had on Grant County.
United Way of Grant County plans to initiate a Request for Funding Proposal and begin accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing beginning May 18, 2020.
Interested organizations should consult United Way of Grant County’s website for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.