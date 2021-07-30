Madison-Grant’s robotics and STEM programs got a boost this week, as the school board approved accepting a $3,000 donation from the United Way of Grant County at Monday’s meeting.
United Way of Grant County Executive Director Alicia Hazelwood said while the district may seem like it’s overlooked since it is on the edge of the county, Madison-Grant actually benefits from having two United Ways from Grant and Madison counties that care about students and do what they can to help the district.
