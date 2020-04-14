The United Way of Grant County released $13,000 of funding from the COVID Assistance Fund to 10 organizations in Grant County.
The funding assistance will serve individuals that are facing financial struggles related to COVID-19.
"We are honored to be able to support so many great organizations and people who are making a difference through this pandemic while also continuing to provide aid with daily needs through our traditional Community Investment," Alicia Hazelwood wrote in a press release. "The United Way is thankful to Meijer, GM and private individual donors who are giving to the United Way COVID Assistance Fund to support our community."
The fund allotments include:
- Rescue Mission $2,000 Food Distribution
- St. Martin’s Community Center $2,000 Food Distribution
- EMA $2,000 PPE Purchases
- Family Service Society $2,000 Mental Wellness Needs
- Affordable Housing $2,000 Household assistance
- Upland Helping Hands $500 Food
- Samaritan Room $500 Food
- Fairmount Helping Hands $500 Food
- The Well $500 Food
- Salvation Army $1,000 Rent & Utility assistance
The United Way of Grant County is continuing to keep the COVID Assistance Fund open and accepting donations to the COVID fund as it is needed.
"The United Way of Grant County is proud to be a part of this community since the 1929," Hazelwood said. "We are proud of how time after time this community has faced challenges and stepped up to help our neighbors in need. We are thankful for our healthcare providers, first responders, and everyone that is on the front line to keep supply chains running and keeping society running as normal as possible."
