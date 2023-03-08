The United Way of Grant County announced its first-ever Day of Action, taking place on Sept. 14. The event is designed to bring the community together to complete various service projects that benefit all of Grant County.
Volunteering is a powerful way to make a positive impact in the community, and the Day of Action provides a unique opportunity for community members and businesses to join forces and give back. Volunteers will have the chance to work on projects that they are passionate about, including neighborhood beautification projects, park clean-ups, helping organize donations and other work that benefits local non-profit efforts.
