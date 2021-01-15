The University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College announced Jan. 13 a series of transfer agreements establishing a seamless transition for qualifying students between programs at Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Indianapolis. The transfer agreements include the following programs:
Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Chemistry and the Shaheen College of Arts & Sciences Bachelor of Science in Chemistry degree program at the University of Indianapolis
Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Psychology and the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree program at the University of Indianapolis
Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Business and the University of Indianapolis School of Business, Bachelor of Arts or Science degree programs in: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Information Systems & Applied Business Analytics, Marketing, Sports Marketing and Operations & Supply Chain Management
Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Human Services and the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences, Bachelor of Social Work degree program at the University of Indianapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.